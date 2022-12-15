Pornhub has revealed the numbers made by the portal in 2022, among which those of access to the portal from the console stand out. Apparently the players of PS4 And PS5 are increasingly active, while those of Xbox are declining. Evidently the Xbox Game Pass commits them too much.

More precisely, the PlayStation consoles produced 73.1% of console accesses, marking a +20.6% compared to the previous year. Xboxes instead it has only 25.5% of accesses, with a -30.6% compared to 2021.

Using console to access Pornhub

The consoles of Nintendo they are less and less used, by virtue of the fact that Nintendo Switch does not have a browser to access the internet and accesses still come from Wii U and 3DS, two consoles with which in fact you can’t do much else (Wii U in particular). Just think that Nintendo has only 0.8% of total accesses (Wii U -18%, Nintendo 3DS -14%), like PS Vita (-62%).

Unfortunately Pornhub doesn’t provide more precise data than console accesses, because it would be interesting to know if there are negative or positive peaks in conjunction with the releases of exclusives for your own machine or for those of others.