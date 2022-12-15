The well-known portal for medical students Pornhub has unveiled some of its juiciest data from the 2022, as it has been doing for several years now. It emerges that among the most searched games during the year there are MinecraftOverwatch, Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

Indeed Fortnite is understandable. since it is full of decidedly attractive avatars. Overwatch too. Genshin Impact we don’t talk about it, but the title of Mojang? Among other oddities, there are numerous searches for Among Us and for Cuphead and Roblox. As my grandfather would have said, people today get turned on by really weird stuff.

Let’s see the full ranking:

Fortnite Overwatch Genshin Impact Minecraft Pokémon Cyberpunks Summertime Saga League of Legends Valorants Resident Evil Apex Legends Grand Theft Auto 5 Roblox Mortal Kombat Skyrim Among Us Splatoon Final Fantasy call of Duty Cupheads Street Fighter mass effects

Note the presence of only one truly adult game, namely Summertime Saga, while it remains strong in the Pokémon rankings, because evidently looking at the poké balls for too long causes strange thoughts towards Pikachu and his companions.