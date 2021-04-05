The porn website Pornhub eliminated more than 653,000 videos during 2020 for violating its content policies, a task for which it relied on the use of automatic tools developed by Google and Microsoft.

The page published its first transparency report regarding its moderation actions in 2020. Between January and December of last year, it removed 653,465 content for being “potentially offensive”, as the company explains in a statement.

Among the main reasons to delete these videos, the platform highlighted that depicted minors, non-consensual relationships, animal abuse, incest, containing hate speech, images of fluids such as blood and feces, or violent content.

Likewise, the platform put the objective in its efforts to use automatic moderation technologies, which it applies to identify inappropriate content that is uploaded to the platform.

Google and Microsoft tools

Pornhub is the fifth most visited website in the world, with 3.5 billion visits per month.

Among these systems is CSAI Match, the technology developed by Youtube to detect child exploitation videos. In 2020, Pornhub scanned all the videos uploaded with this tool, and since then it analyzes the ones that will be published.

The pornographic page also uses PhotoDNA, a mechanism developed by Microsoft which is capable of detecting copies of videos from child exploitation previously discovered. This system is also used before the contents are published.

To this is added the use of the Security API of Google Content, which uses the Artificial Intelligence of the American company to help identify also the material of child abuse.

The platform assured that it also uses tools developed by external companies such as Vobile and by the company itself to combat both copies of deleted content like new videos that violate policies by including non-consensual sex or violence, among others, as well as human moderators.

Accused of distributing child pornography

Feras Antoon, owner of the company that owns PornHub, testified before the Senate of Canada.

The adult entertainment and pornography platform Pornhub removed more than half of all its content in December in an operation that aims to prevent them from distributing child pornography videos.

In just 24 hours the number of videos hosted on the portal, a leader in pornographic content, went from more than 13 million to just close to 3 million.

The measures were applied after a hard item from The New York Times which prompted Mastercard and Visa to block payments with their cards on the Pornhub domain.

The author of the note, Nicholas Kristof, questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “who calls himself a feminist” but whose country “is home to a company that distributes rape videos around the world.”

“The page is infested with rape videos. Monetize child rapes, revenge porn, videos recorded without consent in women’s showers, racist and misogynistic content and scenes of women being suffocated with plastic bags, “the journalist assured.

As a solution, Pornhub will only allow verified users, whose identity and age is legally accredited, can upload content to the platform.

Also, it appears that your employees will review each of the videos before they are available.

