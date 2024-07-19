US-based Australian porn star and blogger Hayley Davis has spoken out about her boyfriend who pretended to be terminally ill so he could cheat on her with “lots of girls.” writes Daily Star.

Davis dated the young man for about four months. From their first date, he complained of a sore back, and one day he came home and said that his back hurt because of bone cancer. The girl was ready to help her lover in everything, but soon she noticed strange behavior in him.

First, he left Davis’s birthday party, saying he was “feeling sick from his medication.” She asked to see his medication, and the young man produced a bottle of antibiotics. He said he had put cancer medication in it. Davis became suspicious.

Then one night, the boyfriend didn’t send her a video, even though he did every day, and he said he was at a friend’s house. The next day, he showed up at Davis’s house. She was sunbathing in the yard, and the guy said he couldn’t be in the sun because of “skin cancer,” when he had previously said bone cancer.

She ended up taking her boyfriend’s phone and found numerous photos and videos of him with other girls. “It was crazy. There were a bunch of girls on there. He even went on trips with them. Then I got a message from a contact called ‘My Wifey.’ I opened it and it said, ‘I love you,'” Davis said.

She immediately called the girl, and they began to unravel their lover’s “web of lies.” It turned out that he shaved his head not because of illness, but because another lover asked him to. In addition, he gave Davis a necklace that belonged to another woman, and also lied about owning real estate.

He never admitted to Davis that he lied about the illness, and also said that the necklace belonged to his friend, who was no longer with him. As a result, the girl broke off relations with him.

After Davis became famous online, her ex-boyfriend wrote to her. He said she wouldn’t have made it if it weren’t for a TikTok video they made together a few years ago and asked for money. “It felt really good to be like, ‘You have real estate, is there something wrong?’ He walked out of my life, and God forbid it would have been different,” the model concluded.

Davis previously told how she had sex with a soldier and ended up in hospital with him. The couple had passionate sex, but soon both felt pain.