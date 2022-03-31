For two months, Carol ‘Charlotte Angie’ Maltesi, 26, was missing. At the time, she lay dismembered in a freezer her killer had ordered especially for that purpose. The Dutch-Italian porn actress was killed during a sex scene and mutilated so horribly that she could only be identified by her tattoos. Although the police have a confession to the murder, the case is not yet fully resolved.
Inge Bosschaerts
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Porn #star #murdered #cut #pieces #freezer #burned #barbecue
Leave a Reply