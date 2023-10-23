Porn star Misha Montana believes that the stroke she suffered at age 30 was a blessing and helped change her life for the better. The story of an adult film actress published edition of The Sun.

Montana said that the attack occurred while she was having sex. Then she became alarmed because she suddenly felt strange and could not say a word. “My partner didn’t notice anything unusual until it happened. I immediately went to the bathroom. I couldn’t speak, and he looked at me and asked: “Are you on drugs?”,” the porn actress recalled.

According to Montana, her symptoms gradually worsened – the entire right side above the lower back became numb, the corner of her mouth drooped, and the position of her eyes changed. The porn actress went to the hospital, and doctors reported that she had a stroke. After that, she had to undergo a long and grueling rehabilitation.

Related materials:

Despite her speech difficulties, which remain to this day, Montana considers her experience a blessing. “After the stroke, I thought, ‘This is my second chance and I don’t want to miss it.’ I decided to do something that used to scare me. I was afraid to fly, but now I’m not afraid because I just force myself to take advantage of every opportunity,” says Montana.

She added that three years after the stroke, her life has changed dramatically. A year ago, she met professional WWE and UFC wrestler Mitt Riddle, with whom she is now pregnant. In addition, Montana plans to write a book about her life and make a documentary film.

Earlier, Australian resident Annie Knight, who slept with 300 people and made a fortune from explicit photographs, spoke about the disadvantages of the profession. According to her, she is upset by hurtful comments on the Internet.