American porn actor Ron Jeremy will not be prosecuted for rape and sexual assault. This is reported by international news agencies. A judge in Los Angeles ruled Tuesday that 69-year-old Jeremy, who was born Ronald Hyatt, is mentally incapable of standing trial. According to medical reports, Jeremy is suffering from dementia and his neurocognitive decline is unstoppable.

Jeremy was accused of sexual assault by four women in June 2020. Afterwards, seventeen other women came forward with similar experiences. In total, the case involved 34 cases of sexual abuse, including 12 cases of rape. The abuse allegedly took place between 2004 and January 2020, with the youngest possible victim being 15 years old. Jeremy has always denied the allegations.

Since the 1970s, Jeremy has appeared in more than 2,200 adult films, establishing himself in the Guinness Book of World Records achieved. He was arrested in 2020 following the allegations and has been in jail ever since. At a hearing next month, it will be determined whether Jeremy will be placed in a mental institution.

Jeremy was not present in court on Tuesday. His lawyer Stuart Goldfarb opposed it afterwards The Washington Post “I am sorry” that the prosecution has to stop because of Jeremy’s mental health, because the actor would have had a chance to clear his name. “I am convinced that he would have been found innocent,” said Goldfarb.