British porn actress Bonnie Blue, who provides escort services, admitted that among her clients were married people. In an interview with the portal News.com She named the most common reasons why men cheat on their wives.

“I’ve had all sorts of clients, from fans to married men who just wanted a little break from the daily grind. I don’t judge husbands who use escort services. I judge their wives,” the adult film star said.

According to her, men often decide to cheat because their wives cannot give them pleasure in bed. Another reason for cheating, Blue said, is the desire to escape from the stress that many regularly face in everyday life, the porn actress noted.

She also claimed that men cheat for the thrill. “The fourth reason is that a lot of people dream of having sex with a porn star, so by sleeping with me, they make that dream come true. And the last reason is that I’m hotter than their wives,” Blue concluded.

Earlier, American porn star Jenna Foxx accused people who criticize adult film actors of being jealous. She also noted that sex workers are most often judged by women.