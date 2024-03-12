Famous American porn actress Kira Noir said that due to the early start of her career in the adult content industry, she did not receive other skills. She spoke on this topic on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, the video is available on YouTube.

Noir revealed that at the age of 18 she began dancing striptease, doing webcam and selling her explicit videos. “I started doing sex work at a very young age, which is why I have no other skills now. And it’s scary,” the porn star complained.

She emphasized that she is happy with her life and work in the industry. At the same time, Noir expressed confidence that the age at which it is allowed to act in porn in the United States should be above 18 years. “It really scares me that so many 18-year-old girls who are still in school are opening accounts on OnlyFans, because it’s legal. I don’t think this should be legal,” the podcast guest added.

Previously, porn actress Violet Myers revealed the impact of a career in the adult content industry on relationships. She stated that once because of filming porn, her relationship with her boyfriend collapsed.