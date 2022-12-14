Year 2022 is ending, so many companies are sharing their results in terms of user visits, among the clearest are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others streaming. For their part, adult entertainment sites also do the same, and curiously, pornhub reveals that a large percentage consume content from consoles PlayStation.

The page comments that the increase in players who see this content on their console is 21% compared to last year, something that has been increasing as the years go by. It is worth mentioning, that this could be from consoles ps4 Y ps3since in the newer there is no way to access a web browser, there is no possibility.

This is what the report says:

PlayStation accounts for nearly three-quarters of visits from game consoles, a 20.6% increase in engagement since 2021. Xbox accounts for just over a quarter of console visits, a decline in engagement -30.6% in the last year. Visitors to Pornhub from older gaming systems like the PS Vita, Wii U, and 3DS continued to decline, each accounting for less than one percent. of console traffic.

From the third console sony This kind of behavior has been reported, since it was the brand’s first home device to have a web browser. Something that was repeated with ps4. That means, that both devices continue to be used constantly, since the companies continue to release updates and games for the latter.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly surprising to know that consoles from the past generation are still so used, details that we do not know if Sony itself will be ashamed or proud of.