France will impose an age certification and parental control device to block access to porn sites for minorsas announced on Tuesday by Jean-Noël Barrot, delegate minister for digital issues.

“France will soon be the first country in the world to impose parental control by definition on all devices marketed in its territory. The application decree was validated by the European Commission and will soon be examined by the Council of State”, declared the government official in parliament.

“Our children face brutal attacks on their innocence and privacy online. Given this, we act: generalization of parental control, age verification, internet passport, parental awareness”, added the minister.

The decision comes as a result of the “little will in the implementation” of age verification by pornography sites on the webwhich even turn a deaf ear to a law enforcement document formulated by the Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority (Arcom), reported Le Monde.

The pornographic sites ask the Internet user to certify their age simply by inserting their date of birth, or by clicking on a box that reads “I am of legal age.”

According to the French media, The options that are being considered to ensure the age of majority of the Internet user who enters the site range from presenting a bank print to an identity document proving the age of the visitor.

(You can read: The versatile actress who left porn movies behind to succeed with Zendaya).

Charlotte Caubel, Secretary of State for Children, defended the solution of the compulsory registration of a bank card to filter access to porn pages.

Is it a problem?

These user age verification projects entail a difficulty: the confidentiality of personal data. That is why a third way contemplates “a trusted third party”, indicates Le Monde, “in this case, a third-party application that would act as an interface between the Internet user and the editor of the porn site, without the latter having the personal data of the former”.

By age 12, almost one in three children have already been exposed to pornographic content, while 62% of youth viewed their first pornographic images before entering high schoolthat is, before the age of 15, according to official figures from France.

(Be sure to read: The security guard who stole a stock car and became a porn actor).

Measures are already being taken around the world against access to pornography by minors

The British Parliament is also debating a similar measure, whereby Internet sites will have to implement reliable technology to verify age.

In Louisiana, a state in the southern United States, users must enter their identity data from January 1 to enter Internet sites whose content is harmful to minors, in at least one third.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP