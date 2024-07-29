Porn model Lizzie Groombridge has revealed that she is disliked by the mothers of her children’s friends and classmates because of her specific job. writes Daily Star.

Groombridge, 30, has become popular on platforms selling intimate content due to her height – 192 centimeters. At the same time, she remains a mother of many children, trying to be involved in the lives of her three children. For example, as the model notes, she attends school parent-teacher meetings.

The woman complained that she was constantly getting sideways glances and judgmental comments when she came to school. Groombridge said other mothers never invited her to meetings and forbade their children from inviting her children to visit.

The model admitted that she shoots intimate content for the sake of earning money: she needs to provide for her family. As Groombridge says, she encounters negative attitudes not only from strangers, but also from friends and romantic partners. She noted that she is ready to endure all this so that her children do not need anything.

