The British porn model who became famous for the shots where she leaves her panties in public places has decided to make money from it. About this writes Daily Star.

OnlyFans model Khloe Lopez has posted videos of herself taking off her underwear in a furniture store, a clothing store, and a gas station. In one of her latest videos, she put her panties on the table as a tip for a waiter.

Having gained notoriety, Lopez decided to use it. She began selling men’s boxers and women’s thongs on the Internet, on which her face is depicted. One pair of panties from the porn model costs $34.99 (3194 rubles).

Lopez says the underwear she offers is soft and stretchy, so you can wear it all day without any problems.

Earlier it was reported that porn model Lola Mason bought tickets to a rock festival by selling her armpit hair. The woman did not name the amount of the transaction, but it is known that entry to the event costs at least 300 pounds sterling.