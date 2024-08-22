A UK porn model has bought a house in the Scottish countryside to avoid meeting her neighbours from her hometown. This is about writes Daily Record.

Mother-of-two Laura White, 30, from Aberchierder, started selling her nude photos and videos because she was poor. She was unemployed and supported her family on £35 a week in benefits. Now she claims to earn more than £5,000 a month.

The woman said that once her content began appearing on OnlyFans, women in Aberchierder, population about 1,200, began to harass her. They wrote anonymous letters and threatened to call the police and social services on her unless she removed her porn. White believes the women were afraid their husbands would follow her.

The British woman ignored the demands of her neighbors and eventually saved up money for her own home outside the city. On August 8, she moved with her children and lover to a house located in the wilderness 50 kilometers from Aberchirder. In the new place, she had a room that could be equipped as a studio, and problems with neighbors who hated her disappeared.

“It’s a huge relief to finally get away. You don’t have to see people. In the evenings it’s just birds, deer and foxes,” White concluded.

Earlier, a porn model with three children complained about condemnation from other mothers. She complained that she was disliked by the parents of her children’s friends and classmates.