A US porn model bribed a prison guard to have sex with her incarcerated lover. About it reports Daily Star.

27-year-old OnlyFans model Alexas Morgan from Miami, Florida, said that she was in a romantic relationship with a man who regularly went to prison. According to her, despite his numerous crimes, he was a good person and did good deeds.

Morgan was desperate to meet her lover, so she found a guard who worked at the prison and bribed him. A porn model paid him five thousand dollars to let her into a correctional facility. There she had sex with the prisoner.

Many netizens were shocked by Morgan's action. Some considered her actions a sign of loyalty and devotion to her loved one. Others said she should not have bribed the prison guard.

