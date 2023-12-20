An investigation by the European Commission, released this Wednesday, determined that three pornographic content portals have more than 45 million monthly users. The Pornhub, Stripchat and Xvideos websites therefore fall within a category of giant platforms (in legal terms 'very large online platforms' or VLOP). Like 19 other search engines and social networks, the three porn websites will have to comply with a series of “general obligations” of the new and strict Digital Services Law, as reported by the European organization on its website.

In practice, before the end of February, they will have to “immediately report to the authorities any information that gives rise to suspicion that a criminal offense involving a threat to life or safety has been committed, is being committed or is likely to be committed.” of a person, even in the case of child sexual abuse”, a request repeated by associations of victims, parents, teachers and feminists.

To increase the protection of children and adolescents, they will have to “prevent minors from accessing pornographic content online, even with age verification tools” and will no longer be able to “present advertising directed at minors or based on sensitive data profiles such as origin.” ethnicity, political opinions or sexual orientation.

They will also have to “provide easy mechanisms” for the public to “report illegal content”, clarify to users why content is removed or restricted, have “trusted flaggers” identified (a figure whose alerts must have priority in the platform), make available a complaints box to appeal moderators' decisions, or give access to publicly available data to researchers and be subject to an independent external audit each year.

Regarding privacy, they must “redesign their systems” to ensure the greatest protection, “ensure that their interfaces are not designed in a misleading way or that could manipulate users”, “clearly label ads”, and publish transparency reports every year that includes a “risk assessment” that “details in particular any negative effects on the protection of the physical and mental health of minors”.

The purpose of these measures is “to empower and protect online users, including minors, and to appropriately assess and mitigate systemic risks arising from their services.” Thus, they are required to be proactive in the security of users, with “more diligent moderation,” continues the European Commission. They have four months to develop a way to “analyze their specific systemic risks with respect to the dissemination of illegal content and content that threatens fundamental rights.”

In addition to “child sexual abuse,” “non-consensual sharing of intimate material online or deepfake pornography” is explicitly mentioned.

The European Commission itself, in coordination with the Member States, is responsible for ensuring that all these terms are met. Porn websites were trying to reduce their official number of users in the European Union so as not to fall into this category. Pornhub, for example, maintained that there were 33 million. The investigation, which used third-party resources, proved that it was false.