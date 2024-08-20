American journalist and porn documentary maker Mike Stabile has uncovered popular myths about the sex industry. Stabile spoke about them in the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, the episode was released on YouTube.

Stabile said he attends conferences and webinars that criticize the adult content industry. He noted that attendees at these events share similar beliefs. For example, they are sure that no woman would willingly want to have sex on camera.

“They think that even if a porn actress says she consents to being filmed, she’s actually unhappy because they would be unhappy in her place. They can’t fathom that anyone would want to do this,” Stabile said.

As the journalist pointed out, women who criticize the porn industry also fear that their husbands will want to add elements from adult films to their intimate lives. “They believe that the activities of porn actors directly affect their lives. That is, as they believe, even if you agree to do this, I do not agree to it,” he specified and called this point of view a strange myth. “This is the craziest logic I have encountered, but I hear it all the time,” Stabile added.

Earlier, American porn actress Violet Myers refuted another common stereotype about adult videos. She said that, contrary to popular belief, filming such content requires acting skills.