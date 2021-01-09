Porn actresses have complained about the sharp drop in their income after Mastercard and Visa banned users from using their bank cards to pay on the Pornhub porn site over videos of adult abuse. It is reported by BBC News.

So, the Swedish porn actress Mary Moody said that in December she earned only 34 dollars on PornHub (about 2500 rubles). According to her, many of her colleagues are considering leaving the porn business only because Pornhub was their biggest source of income, and they did not have time to accumulate any savings. “Visa and MasterCard acted very irresponsibly, leaving people without income in the blink of an eye,” Moody summed up.

Jun Liu, the third-ranked independent porn model among independent authors of Pornhub, expressed concern that other platforms could join the campaign, and then the adult film actors will not be able to work for them.

In December, the companies Mastercard and Visa banned the use of their bank cards to pay on the Pornhub porn site after accusations of distributing videos of child and juvenile sexual abuse. Prior to that, PornHub responded to allegations of posting child and juvenile abuse videos and changed community rules.

On December 4, American columnist Nicholas Kristof published The Children of PornHub in The New York Times. He told stories of teenagers whose videos were uploaded to a porn site without their consent. Christophe is outraged that search engines, banks and credit card companies are supporting a company that monetizes the sexual abuse of unconscious children or women.