Canadian porn actress Corina Cova, who has a rare condition that causes her breasts to grow uncontrollably, has spoken out about bullying and unwanted attention due to her large bust. She spoke about this in the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, the episode was released on YouTube.

Kova revealed that although she was diagnosed with gigantomastia Several years after starting her career in the sex industry, she always had large breasts. According to the porn star, her bust began to grow in elementary school, which is why she had to be the first among her classmates to start wearing a bra.

“In high school, I would tape my breasts under my clothes, trying to make myself look flatter. In high school, I was often teased and bullied because of my breasts. I was called easy, although in reality, I was a virgin,” Kova revealed.

She stated that she still faces difficulties today because of her large breasts. In particular, she complained about unwanted attention from strangers, as well as difficulties in choosing clothes and underwear. Kova admitted that she recently even had a nervous breakdown because of her worries about this topic.

“Sometimes I just want to take them off and hang them somewhere,” the porn star added. She added that she is not planning to have breast reduction surgery yet, as it is a complicated surgery with a long recovery.

