The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California has ruled that porn star Stormy Daniels will have to pay more than $120,000 in legal fees to former President Donald Trump’s attorneys over a failed defamation lawsuit, the US media reported. local press this Wednesday (5).

According to CNN, this amount will be added to the more than US$ 500,000 in payments to Trump’s lawyers that she had already been ordered to pay. That lawsuit is not officially related to which Trump was indicted this week by a New York court.

In 2018, the porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump for defamation when the tycoon called a report that Daniels had been threatened by an unknown person in 2011 in 2011 not to talk about her relationship with the actor. tycoon.

In dismissing the lawsuit in October 2018, U.S. District Judge Samuel James Otero argued that Trump’s statement, made in a Twitter post, was protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Otero ordered Daniels to pay about $293,000 in legal fees to Trump’s legal team. She was later ordered to pay another $245,000 in fees upon losing another appeal.

The porn actress then appealed to the Court of Appeals, but her request was denied, which led to the new determination of payment, of just over US$ 120,000.

Daniels claims he had a relationship with Trump in 2006 and that to keep his story a secret, he received $130,000 from the tycoon’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, weeks before the 2016 presidential election, which the Republican won.

The decision of the California court was announced hours after the former president pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (4) to 34 charges of falsifying business records in New York, most related to the alleged payment of money to buy the silence of the porn actress.

Daniels, who has a long career in pornography, claims that his relationship with Trump began during a golf game in 2006, when the former president was already married to Melania.

When, in 2016, she was looking for a communication vehicle to sell an exclusive interview, Trump’s lawyer would have paid the actress US$ 130,000 to remain silent on the matter. This relationship ended up being revealed in 2018, and since then Daniels has fought a verbal and legal battle with Trump.