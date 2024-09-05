Australian porn actor Stirling Cooper has revealed his reasons for leaving the sex industry. How writes The Sun, he criticized adult films and compared watching explicit videos to drug addiction.

The 37-year-old actor starred in porn for five years. According to Cooper, during this time he earned $250 thousand (22.5 million rubles at the current exchange rate). After leaving the porn industry in 2020, he became a sex coach.

“When men started coming to me for help, it became obvious that porn was ruining their sex lives and causing erectile dysfunction,” Cooper said. The former porn actor believed that adult films were causing men to have unrealistic expectations about how women should look and act in bed, which was causing their sex lives to suffer.

He also suggested that explicit videos reduce motivation and ambition in men. “When you’re given access to an endless supply of women, your brain tells you there’s no need to give you motivation or energy,” Cooper explained.

Earlier, New Zealand porn actress Hayley Davis spoke out about the detrimental effect of explicit videos on her sex life. She admitted that she had been addicted to pornography in the past.