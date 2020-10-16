Ignacio Allende, alias Torbe, and regarded as the king of porn movies in Spain, he was fined for organizing an orgy with 50 people in a state of alarm in Madrid. As they revealed police sources to the newspaper The country, the participants were “caught red-handed, literally.”

The brochure that served as a claim for the improvised actors it was accompanied by a striking title: “Crime against public health!!”. The participants were cited for the Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the venue Fucking madness, located on the fifth floor of a building in the San Romualdo street in Madrid.

Were requested minimum 50 people and the recording was destined for a porn website. “Shooting / orgy / bukkake,” added the advertisement, which came into the hands of the National Police. Thus, when several officers showed up, they found sexual practices whose destination was be subsequently distributed as an adult film.

Without respecting the alarm state

According to the aforementioned media, the agents of Citizen Attention Groups they verified that they did not have the permits necessary to carry out the activity nor were the hygienic measures met minimum due to the current state of alarm decreed in the capital due to the pandemic. This led to seal the property, evict the participants and open a file at theYou are responsible for the premises, three Spaniards of 51, 45 and 24 years old.

Over them they have interposed three complaints with proposed sanction. The one born in 1969 is popularly known as Torbe and on it weighs a long history of problems with justice. He was arrested for child abuse and in 2016 it was seven months in preventive detention.