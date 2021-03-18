A COURT in Valencia has found the veteran porn actor and film maker Nacho Vidal guilty of the murder of a professional photographer during a ritualistic ‘toad venom’ sniffing party.

The 47-year-old Mataro native, whose real name is Ignacio Jorda Gonzalez, has been charged with reckless homicide in the case of the death of prestigious snapper Jose Luis Abad.

The judge at the first court of instruction of Xativa told prosecutors that Gonzalez acted as a ‘director’ of the events that led to Abad’s death,

He is also charged with not intervening whilst Abad was convulsing on the ground after sniffing the strong hallucinogen, instead continuing with the spiritual ‘rite of passage’.

Gonzalez now faces a 10 day wait to hear his sentence from the Prosecutor’s office or to launch an appeal to initiate an oral trial.

Gonzalez was arrested on June 3 2020 for the incident which took place a year prior, on July 28.

Abad had approached Gonzalez to carry out the shamanic ritual to help him kick his addiction to cocaine, a process that is said to be a popular reason to engage in toad venom inhalation.

During the ‘ceremony’ at the actor’s home in Enguera (Valencia), Abad smoked a large amount of a substance made from the poison of the Mexican Bufo Toad, a notorious amphibian that has been mentioned in indigenious folklore throughout history.

The Bufo, or Cane Toad is native to South America and Asia, but has been introduced to North America and parts of Europe (Wikipedia)

The whole incident was filmed by Gonzalez’s cousin in a 22 minute video that provided the courts with a clear view of what took place in the final minutes of Abad’s life.

After inhaling the venom, Abad began convulsing and tensing on the floor, a common effect of the drug and actions that did not seem to phase Gonzalez as he carried on with his readings.

Abad soon began to turn purple and lose consciousness before taking his last breath on the living room floor.

The other people present at the gathering, including Gonzalez still did nothing as his lifeless body lay next to them, a factor that has contributed to the judges decision of reckless homicide.

The cousin and another man, both of whom were arrested at the same time escape jail time as the judge maintains they were not in control of the situation and therefore absolve any responsibility in the photographer’s death.

The venom of the Bufo Toad, a type of Cane Toad has been used for its intense hallucination properties for centuries, particularly in Mayan and South American culture.

It is also famously known as the substance that indigenous tribes use to tip their poison arrows to hunt for food such as monkeys, birds and other mammals.

In modern times, it is a popular trafficked substance and it is often cited to help against drug addiction, by providing the user a life-changing outer body experience.

