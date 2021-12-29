São Paulo, 29 – Pork prices end the year 2021 in a drop compared to 2020. Data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) show that in the region comprising Bragança Paulista, Campinas, Piracicaba, São Paulo and Sorocaba, on average from January 1st to December 27th, live pigs devalued 13.4% in relation to the same period of the previous year, from R$8.36/kg in 2020 to R$7.24/kg in partial this year, in real terms (the values ​​were deflated by the IGP-DI of November 2021). “With the low purchasing power of the Brazilian population, sales of pork in the domestic market had strong volatility throughout 2021. For most of the year, sales were sluggish and below expectations by the sector, a factor that pressured the prices of the live animal, cuts and carcasses,” he said in a statement.

As for the special pork carcass, Cepea assesses that slaughterhouses had difficulties in passing on costs, given the low liquidity for most of the year. From 2020 to 2021 (until December 27), the special carcass devalued by 0.2%, going, on average, from BRL 10.69/kg to BRL 10.67/kg (in this case, the values were deflated by the November 2021 IPCA).

According to the study center, the high prices of corn and soy bran were a challenge for the national rancher. On average from January 1st to December 27th, 2021, the ESALQ/BM&FBovespa corn indicator (Campinas – SP) rose 45.8% compared to the same period in 2020, from R$ 65.60/60 kg bag , to R$ 95.60, in reais (values ​​deflated by the November 2021 IPCA). The price of soybean meal sold in the same region of São Paulo had a real increase of 21.7%, from R$ 2,125.42/ton to R$ 2,586.12/ton in the same comparison. “With that, the purchasing power of the São Paulo swine producer showed a great deterioration, dropping, from 2020 to 2021, almost 30% compared to corn and 17.1% compared to soybean meal.”

Brazilian pork exports, on the other hand, recalls Cepea, set new records for the year. From January to November, the shipped volume, of 1.03 million tons, is already a record for a full year and surpasses by 2.1% the external sales of the whole 2020 (which was 1.01 million tons), he highlighted , citing data from Secex. In revenue, from January to November 2021, sales in real were 11.3% higher compared to 2020, totaling R$ 13.05 billion.

