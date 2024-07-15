Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 14:26

NEW YORK, July 15 – China’s WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer by sales, said yesterday (14) that it plans to list Smithfield’s U.S. and Mexico businesses on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. The plan was submitted in a proposal to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where WH is listed. The Chinese company is seeking to list Smithfield’s business after acquiring the company more than a decade ago.

Virginia-based Smithfield is the largest pork producer in the U.S., slaughtering about 30 million hogs a year. WH Group acquired Smithfield in 2013 in a $4.7 billion deal that marked one of the largest acquisitions of a U.S. company by a Chinese company at the time. Smithfield, which used to trade on the NYSE, has since been delisted. The combined company went public in Hong Kong in 2014 after raising more than $2.3 billion.

Details of the spinoff have yet to be finalized, but WH said it expects Smithfield USA and Mexico to remain a subsidiary of the company. The plan requires approvals from the Hong Kong stock exchange as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Smithfield’s ownership has been a focus of criticism in Washington amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Some lawmakers say they want to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is protected and that China cannot use American farmland to facilitate espionage.

The company’s U.S. CEO, Shane Smith, dismissed those concerns and said WH’s support has helped the company grow, employing nearly 40,000 people. Smith also said expanding into other meat categories in the U.S. through acquisitions could be part of the company’s future.

Smithfield’s return to the public markets in the U.S. comes as pork processors are looking to improve their profits after a difficult 2023, in which they had to deal with oversupply due to stagnant domestic demand. A Smithfield listing this year would come during what has been a choppy IPO market. StubHub recently delayed the launch of its initial public offering until at least September, the Wall Street Journal reported, as fears about weakening consumer sentiment are on the minds of many investors.