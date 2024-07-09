Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 20:49

São Paulo, July 9 – Brazilian exports of fresh and processed pork in June totaled 107.1 thousand tons, down 1.4% compared to June 2023, with revenue of US$ 235.3 million, 11% lower. The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) said that in the year to date, the result in volume is the best for the first half of the year, with 613.7 thousand tons shipped, 4.1% above the total shipped in the same period last year. Revenue was US$ 1.300 billion, 8% lower compared to the first half of 2023.

“In the first half of the year, we have seen a redesign of Brazilian pork exports. Previously responsible for more than 50% of our exports, shipments to China have been declining and being replaced by sales to other relevant markets, such as the Philippines and Japan, which respectively took second and third place as the largest importers in June,” said ABPA president Ricardo Santin in a statement. “As such, the flow remained positive and the trend is for a close with an increase in export volumes this year.”

Santa Catarina remains Brazil’s main exporter of pork, with 337 thousand tons shipped between January and June, 5.1% more than in the same period last year, followed by Rio Grande do Sul, with 131 thousand tons (-2.5%), Paraná, with 80.2 thousand tons (-1.6%), Mato Grosso, with 17.5 thousand tons (+40.3%) and Mato Grosso do Sul, with 12.6 thousand tons (-2.8%).

China was the destination of 127.9 thousand tons in the first half of this year (-40.3% compared to the same period of the previous year), followed by the Philippines, with 84.2 thousand tons (+65.3%), Hong Kong, with 51.9 thousand tons (-15.1%), Chile, with 50.3 thousand tons (+21.7%), Singapore, with 41.4 thousand tons (+19.5%) and Japan, with 37.5 thousand tons (+107.3%).