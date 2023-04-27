Pori’s stabbings | Police cordoned off two triangular areas – This is known about the events

At the scene of the stabbings in Pori, there were many bystanders watching the investigation.

Police has isolated the interior areas of Pihlava K-market and two triangular areas on the street near the store. There are several police patrols.

The situation seemed to be quite calm at the scene of the suspected serious violent crimes at 1 p.m. After the suspect’s arrest, the situation had clearly progressed to the stage of a technical investigation.