Pori's death | The suspect in the shooting of the 15-year-old was imprisoned – He hid his face in court

According to the police, the 24-year-old suspect shot the boy at close range after an argument.

Satakunta the district court has imprisoned a 24-year-old man who is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in Pori on New Year's Eve. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he died of his injuries on Monday evening.

The police are investigating the act as a homicide. The suspected crime took place in an apartment building in the Sampola district.

The police said yesterday that the 24-year-old shot the boy at close range. According to the police, the suspect had behaved aggressively and quarrelsomely during the evening. According to the police, the shooting was preceded by a spat and intoxicants had been used during the night out.

“The situation escalated into a verbal altercation between the suspect and a 15-year-old boy, at the end of which the suspect took out a firearm and fired the weapon at close range directly at the 15-year-old victim, the release said.”

The imprisoned 24-year-old already has a long criminal record. He owns a construction company in Ulvila, where he is the CEO. Today, the criminal career of a man working in the Pori region began already in 2017 with a robbery. The man has, among other things, violent and property crimes on his record.