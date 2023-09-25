Pori | There are water problems in the entire Pori area

The problems are expected to continue throughout Monday.

Size There are problems with water supply in the Pori area on Monday. Water may not come out at all or only with a small pressure.

Pori Vede network manager Markku Harjun according to the reason, a 500 millimeter main water main broke in Karjaranta on Monday morning. The leak weakens the water pressure around the city. At the moment, the pressures are at zero.

“The entire line is going to be closed between Vähärauma and the water tower,” says Harju.

Porin Vesi has commissioned Lukkarinsanta’s backup water plant.

Due to pressure fluctuations, households will receive colored water on Monday. According to Pori Vede, discolored water is not dangerous to health, but washing clothes should be avoided on Monday.

Due to the leak, a lot of water spilled onto the road between Veturitallinpolu and Karjarrannantie.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the leak did not affect traffic. When the line is closed, the water is quickly absorbed through rainwater wells. VR has been notified of a large flow of water onto the railway.