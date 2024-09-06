Pori | The police are tight-lipped about the attention-grabbing inspection task

Pori|Joonas Tikka, General Director of the Situation Center of the Southwestern Finland Police Department, commented on the situation sparingly.

6.9. 23:56

Pihlavan there was a big police mission in the vicinity of the health center on Friday evening, which involved several police units. According to a reader tip told to Satakunta Kansa, there were at least six police cars and police officers armed with rifles. The mission was underway after nine in the evening.

General manager of the Southwestern Finland Police Department’s Situation Center Joonas Tikka barely commented on the situation. According to him, an inspection mission was underway in the area.

To the question of why there are so many and so heavily armed policemen involved in the inspection mission, Tikka commented as follows.

“It is related to our methods of operation. At the moment, I have nothing else to comment on.”

Police later announced that it had been “the task of several patrols, and there was no danger to bystanders.”

Due to the notification information, the police have prepared for the task with more than one patrol and with protective equipment serving the police’s work safety, the release states.

According to the police, the task involved matters that fall within the scope of the duty of confidentiality and the protection of the privacy of the parties involved, so that the police cannot provide further information on the matter.