Monday, August 7, 2023
Pori | The child drifted into the sea on a swimming mattress

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in World Europe
Pori | The child drifted into the sea on a swimming mattress

The Coast Guard managed to reach the person in distress.

Child drifted into the sea in Pori on Monday afternoon, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland.

“Rescue units on the way,” wrote the Coast Guard on social media In the X service around 4:10 p.m.

A little after five-thirty, the coast guard said they managed to reach the person in distress. The Coast Guard delivered him to shore.

The rescue service checked his condition on the beach.

“Happy ending,” the Marines wrote.


