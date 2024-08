Pori|Pastor Kaisa Huhtala says that none of the congregation’s own instructors who were at the camp are suspected of being harassers.

Porin On the last camp night of Teljä parish’s rip camp, a minor has been sexually harassed, which is suspected to be an adult night watchman who worked at the camp. Vicar of Teljä parish Kaisa Huhtala confirm what happened. “On Monday, a criminal complaint was filed.”

#Pori #Sexual #harassment #suspected #Rippileir #criminal #complaint #filed