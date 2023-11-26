Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pori | One died in a semi-detached house fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pori | One died in a semi-detached house fire

The house was badly destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

| Updated

In Satakunta In Pori, one person died in a fire in a semi-detached house on Sunday. The wooden semi-detached house was located on Itälinjankatu, said the Southwest Finland Police Department.

A passerby who noticed the fire reported the fire to the emergency center before 10:30 in the morning. He had noticed a lot of smoke coming from the house.

According to the police, the house was badly destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The police are investigating.

The fire marshal on duty Janne Kumpulainen according to the extinguishing and clearing work continued at the site on Monday night.

– The damage is extensive, Kumpulainen commented.

#Pori #died #semidetached #house #fire

See also  Global rejection for case of chained Chinese mother who appears on video
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Death toll from floods in Somalia reaches 96

Death toll from floods in Somalia reaches 96

Recommended

No Result
View All Result