Pori | One died in a semi-detached house fire

The house was badly destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

26.11. 15:24 | Updated 3:13

In Satakunta In Pori, one person died in a fire in a semi-detached house on Sunday. The wooden semi-detached house was located on Itälinjankatu, said the Southwest Finland Police Department.

A passerby who noticed the fire reported the fire to the emergency center before 10:30 in the morning. He had noticed a lot of smoke coming from the house.

According to the police, the house was badly destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The police are investigating.

The fire marshal on duty Janne Kumpulainen according to the extinguishing and clearing work continued at the site on Monday night.

– The damage is extensive, Kumpulainen commented.