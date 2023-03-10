Pori | Legionella bacteria were found in the tap water of the service center

However, according to the city, there are no sick people. Pori continues to investigate the bacteria discovery. Legionella bacteria can cause fever, but the disease is not transmitted from drinking water.

In Pori legionella bacteria has been detected in service center Jokihelmi. However, there are no sick people, the city of Pori’s health control informs.

The discovery is from the tap water in the A building of the service building at the end of February.

The city has started remedial measures immediately. The temperature of the hot tap water has been raised, the water is run and water filters are installed in the shower heads.

Disinfection of the water supply system is being prepared, and it will be implemented as soon as possible, the city informs.

Satakunta as a result of preliminary findings made in the university of applied sciences’ project research, the city decided to take legionella samples at the end of February.

In the preliminary results of the city’s samples, legionella bacteria were found above the action limit in four samples.

According to the city, the samples are cold tap water from water points with little use. The water points are in premises where residents are not taken care of.

The final results will be ready on Wednesday next week. Next week, the city will also take samples from more widely used water points.

Palveltalo Jokihelmi is an assisted living unit located in Karjaranta, Pori, which means there is round-the-clock care for elderly people.

Health surveillance states in its announcement that drinking tap water is safe. Infection cannot occur through the gastrointestinal tract.

If a person has significant swallowing difficulties and there is a risk of water getting into the respiratory tract when swallowing, it is recommended to use bottled water instead of tap water to be safe.

The staff assesses the need per resident, the release states.

Legionella bacteria caused by Legionnaires’ disease, or legionellosis, is a febrile disease that is usually accompanied by pneumonia. Typical symptoms of legionellosis are fever, dry cough, headache, muscle pain and shortness of breath.

Read more: A woman got a dangerous bacteria from the swimming pool – This is legionella, which you can get from the shower at home

Legionella bacteria are commonly found in the environment, in natural fresh waters and in soil. They can also occur in small quantities in man-made water systems.

A person can become infected by inhaling aerosols containing legionella bacteria, for example while taking a shower. Legionella is not spread by drinking water, nor is it spread from person to person.

Pori says that he will inform more about the matter next week.