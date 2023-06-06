Pori kidnapping investigation | The man and child suspected of child kidnapping in Pori have been found, the police do not say where or how they were found

The police say that the main suspect in the child abduction in Pori and the minor child have been found in Europe. The police have not said in which country they were found.

Porin a man suspected of child abduction and an underage child have been found abroad, says Southwestern Finland’s police.

The suspect and the child are in police custody. They were found with the help of international police cooperation.

A European arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor was issued for the suspect and the child at the beginning of the preliminary investigation. In addition, international wanted notices were issued for the suspect and the child.

The police the suspect and the child are currently safe. According to the police, they are in the possession of a European state police authority.

According to the press release published by the police, at least at this stage of the investigation, the police will not say in which country the persons were found. The police also do not comment on the details related to the discovery or arrest.

Suspect the child abduction took place on May 28 in Pori, after which the child was taken abroad from Finland. A total of four people are suspected of child abduction and gross deprivation of liberty, one of whom has been released.

Main police suspect reached from abroad. He is over 60 years old, based on his name, a native Finnish male surgeon. The man has worked in Satakunta, among others. The man is suspected of child abduction and aggravated deprivation of liberty, and has been imprisoned in absentia since May 30.

One of the prisoners is the man’s 50-year-old wife. The woman has been imprisoned on the milder basis of suspicion. The suspected couple has addresses in Satakunta and Eastern Finland.

In addition the prisoner is a woman in her fifties who works in music. He was imprisoned for the most probable reasons, on suspicion of child abduction and aggravated deprivation of liberty. This woman is based in Eastern Finland.

The fourth person who was imprisoned, but has since been released, is also suspected of child abduction and aggravated deprivation of liberty. The police have not commented on the released person’s relationship with the other suspects.

On Monday, the deputy head of the investigation Kristina Kontio The Southwestern Finland police told HS that the released person is also still a suspect.

According to information from Iltalehti, the victim of the child abduction is the grandchild of the two suspects. The police have not said what the relationship between the suspects and the child is.

According to Iltalehti, the suspect couple has connections especially to Estonia and one suspect to the United States.