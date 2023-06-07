Pori kidnapping investigation | Police: The child is safe, the police have an idea of ​​the motive

The police cannot give details about Pori’s child abduction because they think that the suspect is able to follow the Finnish media.

Buzz a child kidnapped abroad is safe. According to the police, the child is not in trouble, says the crime commissioner in charge of reporting on the child abduction case in Pori Kristina Kontio on Wednesday.

The police in Southwestern Finland said yesterday that the man suspected of child abduction and the minor child have been found abroad. The police have not said from which country and how the suspect and the child were found.

The child is in the custody of the authorities in the destination country.

Kontio justifies the scarce information line by saying that the suspect may be able to follow the Finnish media. That, on the other hand, can hinder the investigation, because the Finnish police have not yet been able to interrogate the man. He is the main suspect in the case.

“We cannot influence what devices he has at his disposal. We know that he can follow the media,” says Kontio.

The man’s extradition process to Finland is underway. It will probably take a few weeks rather than months, Kontio believes. The Finnish police is dependent on the schedules of the donor country.

Also the child is brought to Finland under the supervision of the authorities, but in a separate civil process.

The police still do not confirm whether the newly arrested main suspect is the grandfather of the kidnapped child. The reason is the protection of the child’s privacy. According to Iltalehti’s information the child is the grandchild of the two suspects.

It is also unclear what the motive of the suspected crime is. The police may open up more about the matter, as long as the suspect has been interrogated and things have been cleared up anyway.

“We are not opening the motive issue in any way, but we have an idea about it,” says Kontio.

The police also have an idea of ​​why the child was taken to the country in question.

Two people are still imprisoned in Finland because of this. The police are continuing to question them.

Assistant to the main suspect, lawyer Mauri Leppimäki does not know in which country his principal is. He has not even been able to talk to the suspect on the phone.

“He will be brought to Finland, but I don’t know when. I will meet him immediately when he is in Finland,” says Leppimäki.

