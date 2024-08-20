Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Pori | In the elementary school, desks were given up and even some of their own classes – Teachers are still humming with satisfaction

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2024
in World Europe
Pori | In the elementary school, desks were given up and even some of their own classes – Teachers are still humming with satisfaction
In the classroom furniture of Pohjoisväylä school, the traditional desks were replaced with more easily movable tables. Pupils, teachers as well as professors of educational sciences find the easily modifiable teaching spaces functional.

Sixth-graders Tatu Piisi and Iida Rekola, as well as class teacher Timo Koskelak, are impressed by the equipment at Pohjoisväylä school. The only drawback that Rekola comes up with is the water dispenser, which by pressing a button sprays a small water fountain from which you can drink. Picture: Saija Mountain

Ida Ekroth Satakunta Kansa Western Finland

Pohjoisväylä the second academic year started at school. More than 600 children started at the school, which was completed a year ago, even in a tense atmosphere. Now the building already feels like my own.

Sixth graders Iida Rekola and Tatu Piisi came to the new school from Ruosniemi school.

“It was really nice to come to a new school when the places were great,” says Piisi.

