Pori | City employees stumbled upon fishing messages, the scammer sent special “invoices”

An outsider got hold of the e-mail IDs of less than five city employees and sent phishing messages from the addresses.

It’s a double scam, explains the acting head of the city’s ICT unit. master Ilkka Manninen.

“The first attempt was made to swindle IDs from the city’s employees. After this, they try to deceive people in the name of the city.”

“The credentials have been isolated immediately, meaning the credentials have been disabled. Now you can’t send e-mail with them,” says Manninen.

External however, managed to send phishing messages to the townspeople from e-mails ending in pori.fi. Messages have been sent in the next few days. According to Manninen, the language of the scam messages has been excellent Finnish and the messages look genuine anyway.

The messages have been, for example, “invoices” or “customer letters”. The city reminds that the recipient of the message should not open the links or enter their information such as name, address and social security number on the web pages that open.

Manninen stresses that the city does not ask for sensitive information via e-mail. He also adds that the city never directly sends bills to its residents.