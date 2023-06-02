Pori child abduction investigation | Three people have already been arrested in the hijacking investigation

Already a third person was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child abduction in Pori. She is a middle-aged woman. The police have arrested a fourth person.

Porin the woman arrested on Thursday on suspicion of child abduction denies the criminal suspicions. He was imprisoned on suspicion of child abduction and aggravated deprivation of liberty.

“She absolutely denies all criminal suspicions,” says the lawyer of the slightly over 50-year-old woman Jarkko Liljeqvist for HS.

A total of four people are now suspected of the Pori child abduction case. HS has not received any information about how the other suspects react to criminal suspicions.

So far, the Satakunta district court has imprisoned two suspects: a male surgeon over 60 years old and a woman a little over 50 years old, who are a married couple.

Attorney Liljeqvist assists the imprisoned woman in the legal process. He does not want to say in more detail what the criminal suspicions are about or what connection his principal has with the suspected child abduction and the child.

Satakunta on Friday morning, the district court considered the police’s third arrest motion related to the case. The police now presented another woman in her 50s for arrest.

He was imprisoned on suspicion of aggravated deprivation of liberty and child abduction that occurred on May 28.

The now imprisoned woman in her fifties is based in Eastern Finland. He has a connection to the United States.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday.

DRILL the child abduction investigation has expanded with new suspects every day this week. On Thursday, the police of Southwest Finland already arrested the fourth suspect in connection with the case.

Detention hearings began on Tuesday.

The Satakunta district court was the first to arrest a man in his sixties in absentia on Tuesday at the Satakunta district court. A person can be arrested in absentia when the suspect has not been reached.

On Thursday, the man’s slightly over 50-year-old wife was arrested as a suspect in the child abduction case in Pori.

The man was arrested as a suspect with probable cause and the woman was arrested on the grounds of suspicion, which is a milder basis for arrest than arrest with probable cause. Both were charged with child abduction and gross deprivation of liberty.

According to the police, the child has been taken abroad after the suspected abduction that took place on Sunday morning. The police have not commented on which country it is about. The police have also not disclosed the child’s age or possible family relationship to one or more of the suspects.

HELSINKI According to the information provided, the man imprisoned in absentia is a doctor by profession, specializing in surgery.

He and the woman arrested on Thursday are a married couple, according to the information of the Digital and Population Information Agency. They have registered their marriage last year.

The man and the woman have the same traditional Finnish surname. They have also lived at the same address in Eastern Finland. The woman has a connection to Estonia.

On Thursday, HS reached the legal assistant of the imprisoned man who was absent, who, according to his account, did not know where the man was at the moment.

As part of preliminary investigation, the police and the Border Guard conducted extensive ground searches in Pohjois Satakunta on Monday. However, the search was stopped as there was no reason, and they are not going to continue.

Child abduction can be committed when a child is taken away from their country of residence in violation of their custody rights, or is left without being returned there. Child abduction can be punished with fines or a maximum of two years in prison.