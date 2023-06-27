Pori | A violent thunderstorm interrupted Suomi-Areena’s program and caused the streets to flood – SK: Lightning struck a person

Suomi-Areena’s discussions were interrupted when thunder knocked out electricity from some of the event’s stages. According to information from Satakunta Kansa, lightning would have struck a person in the center of Pori.

In Pori The discussions at the Suomi-Areena organized in 2018 were interrupted for approximately a couple of hours on almost all stages, when the thunderstorm that raged in Satakunta hit the spot. Interrupted or canceled discussions will not be postponed, the responsible producer of the event Johanna Tonttila tells.

The program continued from seven stages only on the shopping center Puuvilla and Antinkatu stages.

“The situation started after five, when the discussions on the stages were interrupted. After six and seven, different stages have been able to continue the program at different paces,” Tonttila says.

Among those canceled was, for example, a debate on the future of education and research policy, in which a journalist and a non-fiction writer Elina Lappalainen had to be the presenter.

The organizers foresee already in the morning that thunder might hit the event, the safety manager of the city of Pori Jukka-Pekka Schroderus tells. Thunder had originally been predicted for three, but it arrived a couple of hours late.

“It rained a lot here and there was some lightning, so we made a decision with the producers to interrupt the program of some of the stages. The electricity went out partially and we wanted to protect people,” says Schroderus.

Schroders describes the first couple of hours as intense and praises the stage managers, who according to him work very well.

“Each place has now been checked to make sure the technology and electricity are working. In addition, the pallets have been checked for the effects of rainwater.”

Tonttila is upset about the cancellation of the talks on behalf of the performers and the audience. On the other hand, the organizers can’t help the forces of nature, he says.

He believes that the audience will find their way back to the stage after the storm subsides. There were enough spectators earlier in the day, although the event organized since 2006 will be held this year for the first time in June.

“Today has been a great hot summer day, and there have been a lot of people in traffic. We have been happy about it. The thunder was taxing for a while, but of course safety comes first. Otherwise, it’s been a really good first day”, Tonttila comments on the course of the first day.

In Satakunta there have been several tasks due to thunderstorms during Tuesday, the on-duty fire marshal of the Satakunta rescue service Janne Kumpulainen tells. The rescue service had several pumping tasks due to the heavy rains.

According to Kumpulainen, the biggest task was a fire started by lightning in an outbuilding with a tractor inside. The fire spread to the adjacent building. However, there have been no personal injuries, he says.

People of Satakunta according to the information lightning would have struck a person in the center of Pori. According to the newspaper’s information, the person was revived at the scene and there were plenty of emergency vehicles at the scene. However, Kumpulainen cannot confirm the event.

“I have no information that the rescue unit was involved in such a thing. If this has happened, another authority may have gone to the scene, such as emergency services or the police.”

Kumpulainen has also not heard that the rescue service had duties on or near the stages of Suomi-Areena on Tuesday.