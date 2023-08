The accident happened in Putimäentie in Pori at around seven o’clock in the evening.

One a person died in a motorcycle crash in Satakunta, Pori on Saturday, the Southwestern Finland police said message service in X (formerly Twitter).

The accident happened in Putimäentie in Pori at around seven o’clock in the evening. The person who died in the accident was a 46-year-old man.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.