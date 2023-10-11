Pori | A deserted detached house was completely destroyed in a fire in Enäjärvi

Personal injuries were avoided.

Uninhabited a single-family house was destroyed in a fire in Pori’s Enäjärvi early Wednesday, according to a release from the Satakunta rescue service.

The alarm came to Kylätie at half past three. When the rescue service arrived at the scene, the fire was already in the full fire stage.

However, according to the fire marshal on duty, there was no danger of spreading.

Before four in the morning, the extinguishing work was still underway, and it was estimated that it would last for several more hours.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.