With a supportive hug for Carmen Lira, on the death of her sister Esperanza.

Porfirio Munoz Ledo was one of the brightest political minds, contradictory and fascinating of our country. There is countless stories of Munoz Ledobut I don’t think any of them had, in retrospect, as much impact as that famous question to President De la Madrid in his sixth and last government report.

We once wrote here that the historical memory in our country it usually becomes a sum of forgetfulnessmost of the time conscious.

Was the first of September 1988he last report by Miguel de la Madrid. The report was, until then, president’s day: it was forbidden to question, interrupt the president when he delivered his report, that is to say: it could be disrupted but only for applause. There were some reports of Luis Echeverria either Jose Lopez Portillo which were interrupted by applause and ovations on more than 50 occasions. But that was also part of the past.

When from Madrid was in the final stretch of his report, the brand new Senator Porfirio Muñoz Ledoof the National Democratic Frontwhich had just beaten the PRI in Mexico City, he stood up and yelled: “with your permission, Mr. President”. It was enough for the president of the Board of Directors, Miguel Montes, demanded silence, so that Porfirio could be covered by a shouting from the PRI bench. Some PRI member tried to kick Muñoz Ledo, who kept demanding the use of the floor, for which another tried to take him by the neck. The FDN bench withdrew from the premisesthe report ended and with it, also and forever, the day of the President.

Since then, all the leaders have had to accept everything from interpellations to outright rudenessfrom protests blameless until excesses obvious. Some were able to give their report, others were not, there was even an attempt to block, prevent, the takeover of Felipe Calderon. But all the presidents since that interpellation of Munoz Ledo In 1988, for better or worse, they confronted Congress, with its plurality, its excesses, and its claims, legitimate or not.

All but one, less President Lopez Obrador that never since his inauguration has appeared before the congresshas never given a report to the legislative power, has not gone to ceremonies, not even to the delivery of the Belisario Domínguez medal to Ifigenia Martínez and Dr. Manuel Velasco. It was said that she would not go to the senate because they could “disrespect his investiture”, the same thing said by those who wanted to kick Porfirio out of San Lázaro on that first of September 1988.

porphyry he was there all these years, after being the one who put the presidential sash on López Obrador, far removed from the president. He was ignored, ridiculed in Brunette. Over and over again he claimed the anti-democratic excesses, the lack of respect towards the other powers, the political narcissism that he led towards authoritarian governments.

He must have spent his last days between surprised and amused because a president who never went to congress, paradoxically detonated the figure of Xochitl Galvez for his refusal to let him answer him in the morningalthough xochitl had a court order that protected her to do so.

If that question from Porfirio opened a democratic door of incalculable value, the door that was closed to Xóchitl in the National Palace, who knows what future may bring. For now with Porfirio an incomparable figure leavesfor its brilliance, contradictions, enormous successes and weaknesses.

The indefiniteness of MC

The differences in Citizen movement about the participation of that party in the 2024 elections are not new, but without a doubt the emergence of Xochitl Galvez he has sharpened and displayed them like never before.

The differences between Enrique Alfaro and dante delgado they are obvious. They come from the position on 24 but also from the choice of MC candidate for Jaliscowhere the governor wants Clemente Castañeda and Dante the mayor Pablo Lemus.

the bet of MC to go alone in 24 while the opposition alliance had neither applicants nor a certain profile, it could be logical. Even his strategy of not driving with the PRI of Alejandro Moreno It could also have advanced to seek to be a third force and even feed on hypothetical ruptures of the 4T. That position began to crack when he did not take a position, did not even present candidates, in the state elections of Mexico and Coahuila.

Now the times are ahead of them. Alfaro’s position seems much more realistic than that of Samuel García, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas and dante delgado. Dante wants to go alone to become a hinge party in the next legislature but, meanwhile, Alfaro, in addition to being able to participate in a much broader alliance that opens up his own legislative and political expectations, is facing the election of Jalisco, where he could establish a broad alliance that would guarantee his successor.

Dante and Samuel’s mistake is not understanding that they could go to a presidential election with a partial alliance with the Front (as the Green with Brunette) that could enhance, not diminish, their political capital. Alfaro seems to have understood it much better than Dante.

In case you didn’t read it: