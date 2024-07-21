Juarez City.- The slate headed by Porfirio Silva won the election for the renewal of the presidency of the Ejidal Commission of Zaragoza, after the election day this Sunday.

According to the results of the votes, in which support staff from the National Electoral Institute of Chihuahua (INE) participated, Silva obtained 69 votes, while the proposal led by Teresa Gómez obtained 26 votes.

The term of the presidency is three years and today the request for registration of the minutes of the assembly was sent to the National Agrarian Registry with the new leadership, in addition to the closing of the ejidal assembly.

On Sunday, 95 registered ejidatarios participated in the election, out of the 165 that make up the population of that section.