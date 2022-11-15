In the midst of the debate about the Electoral Reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and last Sunday’s march in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE)politician and diplomat Porfirio Munoz Ledo He spoke through social networks.

It was through his Twitter account, where he sent a forceful message, in which he asked the Mexican president to resign from office, for his response to the weekend movement against the modifications to the electoral processes.

“Let López Obrador resign. Mexican citizens have decided to defend the INE and resume the democratic transition. The president reacted with exorbitant inconsistencies and insults revealing serious psychological disturbances,” he wrote in a first tweet.

He later added that López Obrador’s resignation request is supported by article 86 of the Constitution: “He must resign in accordance with article 86 of the Constitution. We are going to demand it from everyone and everywhere,” he concluded.

It should be noted that Muñoz Ledo was one of the founders of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) along with AMLO, with whom he later joined Brunetteto later step aside from the movement.