Between Veneto And Trentino Alto Adige the peaks of the Dolomites they see one of the passes most loved by motorists Italians and Europeans. It’s about the Pordoi passone of the more suggestive routes that the mountains of the north of the country can offer. Also a destination for tourists, skiers and cyclists, especially professional ones. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to travel the pass with your own car…

Pordoi Pass, where the most evocative pass in the Dolomites is located

The mountains of Northern Italy always have something wonderful to offer their customers. Whether they are goosebumps emotions, breath-taking scenarios or streets capable of exalting the souls and senses of motor lovers (and not only). But perhaps the Pordoi pass, at least as far as the Dolomites are concerned, has an edge.

The pass in question is located between the Veneto region and that of Trentino Alto Adige, and more precisely the Pordoi between Sella mountain groupwhich is located to the north, and the group of Marmolada to the south, reaching its highest point i 2,239 meters above sea level. It’s certainly not a small number!

A road between the most beautiful peaks of the Dolomites, but also much more. By connecting the few dots present so far, it is possible to realize how the Pordoi pass also represents a great tourist attraction. In fact, it is perfect for those who love altitudes and fresh air, and maybe even a little (and that is a lot) of snow.

The roads of the Pordoi pass

A pass dolomitic very high, but certainly not lost in thin air. In fact, Pordoi almost acts as a connection between Arabbaa hamlet in the municipality of Livinallongo del Col di Lana in Val Cordevole (BL) in Veneto, and the renowned Trentino tourist resort of Canazei, the latter located in the municipality of Val di Fassa in the province of Trento. In short, not just any place!

Lots of tourism, therefore, in the areas adjacent to the Pordoi pass. And all this is the result (also) of the pass itself. In fact it is part of the so-called Great Road of the Dolomitesbuilt at the beginning of the last century to connect Bolzano with cortina d’Ampezzo and promote the tourist development of the Ladin valleys.

However it is also a very connected pass. You can get there by traveling along the Strada Statale 48 of the Dolomites, starting from Veneto, and thanks to the various communication routesthese always asphalted, it is also possible to reach other points of extreme interest. For example, going down towards Canazei, and after having reached the peak of Pordoi, it is possible to divert towards the Sella passwhich then leads into Val Gardena.

Valico Pordoi, how to get there by car

As happens with all crossings of mountainand so also for i routes on the plain, the Pordoi pass has two different starting points and another arrival point. The latter is obviously the top of the pass; although it is then possible to go down using the opposite route. As regards the departure, however, theitinerary For climb via car Pordoi can start from either Veneto or Trentino.

We then start from Arabba, in the province of Belluno, which can also be reached from SS 244 of Val Badia. Thus you find yourself directly on the aforementioned state road 48, which before starting the climb which leads to the pass also touches Cortina and the Falzarego Pass. From here they begin nine kilometers of climb that lead to the top of the pass. A climb that also counts 33 hairpin bends it’s a height difference equal to 637 meters.

For those who find themselves on the Trentino side, the route starts directly from Time (BZ); this is where the SS 48 begins. In this case, before arriving in Canazei, the road passes through towns such as Cavalese, Predazzo, Moena and Vigo di Fassa. Once you arrive in Canazei you begin to climb towards Pordoi. The climb is 12.5 kilometers long in total, with a height difference of 800 metres, and has 28 hairpin bends in total.

To reach with your own vehicle At the Pordoi pass there is also a third solution, which does not involve taking the previous state road. This is the Val Gardena and Passo Sella route which begins in Ponte Gardena following this time the SS 242crosses the entire valley touching places such as Ortisei, and finally joins the SS 48 in the stretch between Canazei and Pordoi, i.e. when there are only 6.3 kilometers left to reach the summit.

Pordoi Pass and charging stations for electric cars

Regarding the presence of charging stations For full electric vehiclesor hybrids Of plug-in type, Canazei will take care of resolving the situation. In fact, following the route to the top of the Pordoi pass, it is only in this Trentino city that it is possible to fill up on energy.

As a very sought-after tourist area, and above all of very high importance, Canazei does not sin in offering a very broad and complete proposal to its customers. Even the most environmentally friendly! So there are some here paid charging stations. But above all, it is the numerous hotels that guarantee their guests the presence of small columns for the free refill.

