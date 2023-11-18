The ex-boyfriend, who has been under investigation for attempted murder since yesterday, is still untraceable

The body of Giulia Cecchettin was found this morning, Saturday 18 November, just before midday near Lake Barcis, in the province of Pordenone, by men searching for the young girl and her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turettawho disappeared during the night between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November.

the discovery of the body — The searches in the area were resumed at 7am today by the firefighters with the support of specialized personnel such as the speleo-alpine-river teams and the divers. There were no certain elements that directed the research to the area of ​​Lake Barcis, but it was decided to concentrate on that area too based on the alleged movements of Filippo Turetta’s carintercepted several times in the last week thanks to security camera footage. See also Rafael Leao and Nkunku, the two talents who are still at Real Madrid to forget Mbappé

In a few minutes, after the first doubts following the discovery, it arrived official status on the part of the Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri of the young woman’s identity. The 22-year-old’s lifeless body was found in a gully between the lake and the Piancavallo areain the Pordenone area, as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

Turetta still untraceable — No trace, however, of Turetta, also 22 years old. At first, after the discovery of a Fiat Grande Punto Black in the car park near the lake, it was assumed that it could be the young man’s car, but after the necessary checks the authorities denied this circumstance and they appealed to the 22-year-old. “It is an appeal to the boy to turn himself in and be able to give his own version of the facts. We hoped not to have to give this news, but the reconstruction of the facts that he could do would be very important, also for himself. For this reason I repeat: do not continue this escape and turn himself in,” Venice’s chief prosecutor told the press Bruno Cherchi. See also The Colombian Women's National Team is put to the test in Panama before the World Cup

The attack documented on video — Yesterday Filippo Turetta was entered into the register of suspects on charges of attempted murder after the acquisition of a video which documented his violent assault to the detriment of his ex-girlfriend. In the images taken by a company’s CCTV cameras, Turetta can be seen attacking Chiara with his bare hands in the Fossò square and put her in the car against her will after also hitting her from behind.

Turetta’s last movements — Today, investigators confirmed that Turetta’s car had been seen for the last time last Sunday at 9.07 in the Ospitale area of ​​Cortina, in the direction of Dobbiaco a few steps from the border with Austria. On Wednesday, however, a sighting of the car was reported at Linz, Upper Austria.