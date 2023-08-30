Pordenone, soldier barricaded in the house with a pistol: a building evacuated

He threatened fellow villagers with his own gun and then barricaded himself in the house. He warns in Cordovado, in the province of Pordenone, where the police have cut off electricity and gas to the building in which a 55-year-old soldier has barricaded himself.

According to reports from Adnkronos, the man would have discovered a provision against him for the withdrawal of weapons. Yesterday he would have published some videos on his social profile in which he threatened the authorities and announced self-harm gestures. Then, this morning, he was seen walking down the street with a bare chest and a gun in his hand.

The building where the man lives, a second lieutenant of complements according to Adnkronos, while the entire central area of ​​the town is forbidden to any type of movement.

“That man was already walking around Cordovado at 6.30 this morning. Shirtless, with a gun in his hand and another behind his back, he pushed whoever was within range and screamed in the middle of the street,” a witness told the news agency. “He Almost blocked my brother’s truck. Within an hour, the Civil Protection had already blocked the roads,” he continued.

“In a few minutes, panic broke out in the village, there were those who shouted to be careful of that man armed to the teeth, the girl at the bar said he was pushing and spitting, while the baker saw him return home apparently more calm and, only then, put on the shirt”-