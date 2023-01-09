The case of ill health breaks out in Friuli-Venezia Giulia

“The Journal”the most well-known newspaper of the Triveneto area, has asked its readers to send via email to the editorial staff all reports concerning the bad health of which they were victims. Readers have not had it repeated: dozens of emails have arrived, from which testimonies emerge that concern above all the first aid in Pordenone.

After the cases of two women who went to the Pordenone emergency room with a fractured elbow and tibia and were sent home with wrong diagnoseswithout even having given them a plate, has arrived in the newsroom in recent days testimony of a woman from Romewho in 2018 was in Friuli to visit relatives: “Me too in the Pordenone emergency room the doctor on duty had diagnosed a contusion that could be healed in 10 days after a fall on skis“.

Instead “I had five compound fractures in my pelvis and three broke down because thinking I had only a contusion, I obviously moved. They did the x-rays for me, but the doctor who read them didn’t see the five fractures, two on the sacrum, three on the pelvis”.

The scooter accident

Another similar case concerns a woman from the Pordenone area who was involved in a scooter accident: “I was transported to the Pordenone emergency room in an orange code. They examined me and although I complained of severe pain in my calf and ankle, they parked me in the corridor telling me that I had to get x-rays”.

After 2 hour wait “They take me to a small room and the doctor tells me I can be discharged. I immediately asked: what about the x-rays? The answer was lapidary: madam, we are here, if you need come back!”.

After 4 days the pains don’t go away and so, having made new tests with the general practitioner and the X-rays that had not been taken up to that moment, the outcome is disconcerting: Compound fracture of the fibula head“.

The old woman with the fractured vertebrae

The third case reported by the Gazzettino concerns an 83-year-old woman. “Two years ago I took my mother to the emergency room in Pordenone on the advice of 112 who sent me an ambulance. My mother was left stuck in bed and suffered from severe back pain that not even the painkillers administered by the general practitioner gave her relief”.

Arriving at the emergency room by ambulance, underlines the woman’s son, “she was kept on the stretcher for 3 hours without being examined and then they wanted to send her home with a Tachipirina“. At that point the elderly gentleman was given an MRI at a private facility, from which a “fracture of the D12 vertebra resulting in vertebral collapse”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

