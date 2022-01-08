For a recipe I need dried mushrooms (funghi porcini). I ask a supermarket employee for help because I can’t find it in the usual place on the shelf. She cannot help me at first. Well, if I tell her it’s also called porcini mushrooms. “Oh, but then you have to go to the bread department, and if they don’t have it maybe ask at the pet store?”

